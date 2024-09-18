FPI ministry to hold 'World Food India 2024' from Thursday

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Food Processing Industries ministry will hold its flagship conference 'World Food India 2024' in the national capital during September 19-22.

The event will see participation from over 90 countries.

"The event promises to be a major convergence of innovation, technology, and sustainability in the food processing sector," an official statement said.

Food Processing minister Chirag Paswan will be addressing the gathering during the event while highlighting the government's initiatives and future plans for the growth and development of the food processing sector in India.

The event will host over 40 knowledge sessions, including thematic discussions, state and country-specific conferences.

Further, industry-led panel discussions with over 100 CXOs of the global agri-food companies will also be held. PTI MJH MR MR