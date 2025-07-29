FPSB India, Bharat Chamber of Commerce ink pact to boost financial planning education

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) FPSB India and the Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC) signed an agreement on Tuesday to promote financial planning awareness and professional education across institutions in the country.

The agreement, signed in Kolkata by FPSB India CEO Krishan Mishra and BCC Secretary General Keka Sharma, aims to expand access to the globally recognised certified financial planning (CFP) certification and encourage career opportunities in financial planning, a statement said.

"This partnership with BCC marks an important step toward bringing financial education to the grassroots, especially in regional markets," Mishra said, adding that it would empower students, professionals, and business owners and build a financially resilient India.

BCC president Naresh Pachisia said, "This MoU will enable more people, especially students and small business owners, to understand the importance of working with certified professionals and adopting sound financial practices." The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) includes joint awareness initiatives, outreach in schools and colleges, and promoting the CFP certification.

FPSB India is part of a global network representing over 2,30,000 CFP professionals.