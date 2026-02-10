Fractal Analytics IPO sees muted response; subscribed 20 pc on Day 2

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The initial public offering of AI solutions provider Fractal Analytics drew a muted response from the investors for the second consecutive day, receiving 20 per cent subscription on Tuesday.
The initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 36,40,320 shares against 1,85,79,360 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) fetched 60 per cent subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors subscribed 27 per cent. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received a 2 per cent subscription.
The Rs 2,834-crore IPO of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider Fractal Analytics will conclude on February 11.
On Friday, Fractal Analytics garnered Rs 1,248.26 crore from anchor investors.
The price band has been fixed at Rs 857 to Rs 900 per share, valuing the company at nearly Rs 15,500 crore.
Fractal has scaled down the size of its IPO from the Rs 4,900 crore it had initially proposed.
The revised offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,023.5 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,810.4 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 2,833.9 crore.
In its draft papers filed in August, the company had planned to raise Rs 4,900 crore through the public issue.
Those selling shares in the OFS include Quinag Bidco Ltd, TPG Fett Holdings Pte Ltd, Satya Kumari Remala Rao, Venkateswara Remala and GLM Family Trust.
The proceeds from fresh issue will be used by Fractal to invest in its subsidiary, Fractal USA, for repayment of debt, buy laptops, set up new offices in India, invest in research and development, support sales and marketing under Fractal Alpha, fund acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.
The company will make its stock market debut on February 16.
Fractal, which was co-founded by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal in 2000, supports large global enterprises across multiple industry verticals and business functions with data-driven insights and assists in decision-making through end-to-end AI solutions.
Fractal is a leading pure-play data and artificial intelligence company and has domain expertise spanning across consumer packaged goods & retail, technology, media and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, and banking, financial services and insurance.
As of March 31, 2025, the firm served global companies, including Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla. PTI HG TRB