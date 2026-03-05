Fractal Analytics Q3 profit up 8.5 pc to Rs 100 crore

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) AI firm Fractal Analytics has posted an 8.5 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 100 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Fractal Analytics had reported a profit after tax of Rs 92.2 crore in the same period a year ago, the company filing said on Thursday.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Fractal Analytics increased by about 21 per cent to Rs 854 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 707 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

"We delivered a great quarter, improving across nearly every metric. Our best-in-class organic growth, gross margins, and high client retention reflect the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities and the trust our clients place in us," Srikanth Velamakanni, Group CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman, Fractal Analytics said.

The company said that its growth during the quarter was led by strong demand in the Healthcare and Life Sciences segment, accounting for 20 per cent of revenue, and the segment grew 78 per cent YoY.

The banking and financial Services segment, which accounted for 12 per cent of total revenue, grew by 26 per cent YoY.