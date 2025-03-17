Frame uniform school transport policy across all states: Fauzia Khan in RS

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) NCP-SCP Rajya Sabha member Fauzia Khan on Monday expressed concern over increasing number of accidents involving school buses and vans, and urged the government to formulate a national school transport policy to establish uniform safety regulations across all states.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Khan cited a study to highlight the lack of safety measures in vehicles transporting school children.

The MP said Indian law does not mandate seat belts in school buses. She also said that while some states have instituted requirements for CCTV cameras in school buses, these practices are not universally applied.

"Despite having one of the highest rates of road crash fatalities globally, India does not have a uniform comprehensive national policy on school transport safety," she said.

Khan further stressed that while some states have initiated standard policies for school vehicles including buses and vans, they largely remain on paper with no effective enforcement.

Additionally, there is a lack of regulation and safety measures for auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws ferrying children.

"To address these issues, I urge the government to develop a national school transport policy to establish uniform safety regulations across all states.

"This policy should mandate seat belts, CCTVs, and GPS (in school transport vehicles). Regulations must extend to private schools and transport options such as auto, vans and rickshaws ensuring a defined set of safety standards is applied," she said.

The NCP-SCP member also emphasised on the need to enforce existing school transport guidelines on speed limits, and over-crowding.

She said safety equipment requirements and regular safety audits on all school vehicles should become standard practice.

In addition, schools must implement an effective grievance redressal mechanism, said said, adding that it is imperative to ensure school vehicle drivers receive regular training and sensitisation. PTI NKD DRR