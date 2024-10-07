France, India to develop aeronautics cluster

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) France and India are planning to develop an aeronautics cluster as both countries work on boosting their cooperation in the aerospace sector, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou said on Monday.

Speaking at the conference organised by the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) in the national capital, he said the partnership between the two countries is not just strategic but universal.

India and France have a long-standing partnership in aerospace, defence and other sectors.

In the first half of 2024, he said the exports of French aerospace companies to the country stood at 2.7 billion euros.

According to him, France and India will be developing an aeronautic cluster as well as an Indo-French campus for aeronautics and space.

For the cluster, the French government is working with the civil aviation ministry.

Specific details about the cluster proposal could not be immediately ascertained.

France will support India's goal to decarbonise transport and on developing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), he said. PTI RAM DR