France, India to set up aeronautics cluster; campus for aeronautics, space training

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) France and India will be setting up an aeronautics cluster as well as developing an Indo-French campus for professional training in aeronautics and space.

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou on Monday said the two countries have been strategic partners for a long time, especially in the fields of defence and aerospace.

Speaking at the conference organised by the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) in the national capital, he said 55 per cent of French exports to India are in the aeronautical sector, amounting to 2.7 billion euros in the first half of 2024.

While noting that the partnership is not just strategic but universal, he said they are currently working on an Indo-French campus for professional training in aeronautics and space.

"We are also working with the civil aviation ministry to set up an aeronautics cluster...," he said.

Specific details about the cluster proposal could not be immediately ascertained.

According to the Ambassador, France will support India's goal to decarbonise transport and on developing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

At the event, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said India and France can work together to develop a robust SAF supply chain.

"Today, our partnership is not just strategic, you should call it universal because it goes literally from the seabed to the outer space," the Ambassador said.

In the civil aviation space, Indian carriers are operating a significant number of Airbus planes. Also, IndiGo and Air India have placed orders for aircraft with Airbus as they expand their fleets and networks to meet the rising air passengers demand. Meanwhile, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury on Monday said aircraft maker will increase sourcing of components from India, which offers plenty of opportunities. PTI RAM MR