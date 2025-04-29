Business

Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments announces first close of Rs 205 cr for AIF

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments on Tuesday announced the first close of Rs 205 crore for its alternative investment fund.

The Franklin India Credit AIF has a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore, which will be invested in debt securities, as per a statement.

***** Axis Finance launches home loan for low-income group * Non-bank lender Axis Finance on Tuesday launched a home loan product for economically weaker sections and low-income groups.

The Axis Bank arm will deliver hyper localisation of products, speed of execution, it said in a statement. PTI AA TRB