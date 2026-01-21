Franklin Templeton India's prez, others set to conduct a month-long drive for investor awareness

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Asset management company Franklin Templeton India's president Avinash Satwalekar and others are set to do a month-long drive across India for investor awareness.

The drive organised to mark the entity's 30 years in India will see a group travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, touching 21 cities, as per a statement.

Group Legrand opens manufacturing facility at Nashik Group Legrand on Wednesday announced the opening of a 30,000 sq mtr manufacturing facility at Nashik to cater to the rapidly expanding data centre demand.

The company will manufacture bus bar trunking systems, distribution boards, racks, Cablofil cable trays, and industrial plugs and sockets at the facility, which is one of the largest globally and will also export goods made there, a statement said.

Mastek reports 14 pc growth in net profit to Rs 108.4 cr for Dec qtr IT services company Mastek on Wednesday reported a 14 per cent growth in the December quarter net profit to Rs 108.4 crore.

The company's total income rose 5.4 per cent to Rs 926.6 crore during the reporting quarter, according to a statement.