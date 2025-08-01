Frederic Martin appointed as MD of John Cockerill India

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Industrial engineering company John Cockerill India on Friday announced appointment of Frederic Martin as its Managing Director.

His appointment, approved at the company's board meeting on July 29, comes into effect from August 1, 2025. He will relocate to India from Belgium to take over as Managing Director of John Cockerill India, succeeding Michael Kotas. In addition to his new role, Fred will continue to serve as Vice President Metals at John Cockerill Industry, bringing his global expertise and strategic insight to further reinforce the company's position in the Indian market.

After two years as MD of John Cockerill India, Michael Kotas will work closely with Fred through the end of August to ensure a smooth transition, before returning to Europe for new responsibilities within the Group.

Martin has more than 35 years of experience within international business environment, mainly within ferrous and non-ferrous metal sectors in various functions.

He joined John Cockerill in 2005 as General Manager of CMI Thermline and then promoted as Vice President Operations.

Frederic holds a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from ENSAM (Ecole Nationale Sup des Arts et Metiers). PTI KKS 1.0.0 ANU ANU