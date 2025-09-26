French Ambassador confers Sangita Jindal with France's most prestigious distinctions

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou, on Friday conferred on Sangita Jindal the insignia of Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters), which is one of France's most prestigious distinctions.

Sangita Jindal is Chairperson of JSW Foundation, the philanthropic arm of steel to infrastructure conglomerate JSW Group led by her husband Sajjan Jindal.

Presented at her private residence in Mumbai, the award came in recognition of Jindal's exceptional contribution to the arts, culture, and heritage conservation in India and her dedication to fostering Indo-French cultural ties, Jindal Foundation said in a statement.

As head of the JSW Foundation, Jindal has placed culture at the very heart of her mission, and forged dynamic new partnerships with France. Through artist residencies at Hampi Art Labs, she has created meaningful spaces for exchange between Indian and French creators.

In 2024, she collaborated with France during the Paris Olympic Games to highlight the dialogue between art and sport. Later this year, she will take part in the exhibition "Textile Matters" at the Mobilier National in Paris.

Some noted Indian recipients of this honour in the past are Bharti Kher, Subodh Gupta, Shah Rukh Khan, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Raghu Rai, Ebrahim Alkazi, Habib Tanveer, and Upamanyu Chatterjee. PTI ABI MR