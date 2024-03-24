French envoy inaugurates Phase II of Cryolor's Tamil Nadu plant

Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) Cryogenic equipment manufacturer Cryolor's phase II plant has begun operations in Tamil Nadu, with Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou having inaugurated the expanded portion of the manufacturing facility.

The phase II expansion will augment production of cryogenic liquified gas tanks at the factory.

Cryolor's Asia-Pacific division has taken up the expansion of the production unit that was set up in 2010 at Madurantakam in neighbouring Chengalpattu district. The facility manufactures cryogenic liquified gas tanks and has an employee base of over 150 people.

The unit produces 400 tanks per year and serves both domestic and international markets.

Ambassador Mathou, who is on a brief visit to Tamil Nadu, inaugurated the Phase II plant on Saturday and also unveiled a plaque commemorating the occasion, an official release said.

The ambassador was accompanied by senior officials of Cryolor and the Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barre, the release said.

The company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government in July 2021, committing investments of Rs 70 crore that would generate over 90 jobs in the facility. To meet the huge demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cryolor ramped up the production of oxygen tanks at the facility and delivered around 50 additional tanks pan-India.

The company has installed an oxygen delivery system, free-of-charge, at the Government Hospital in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, the release said. PTI VIJ ANE