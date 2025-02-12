French firm signs 2nd LNG supply deal with Indian co, to sell 400,000 tonnes to GSPC

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) French energy giant TotalEnergies signed a deal on Wednesday to sell 400,000 tonnes a year of LNG to Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd (GPSC) for 10 years starting 2026.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the India Energy Week here, the companies said.

"TotalEnergies and the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd (GSPC), a state-owned oil and gas company, announced the signing of a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for a term of 10 years starting in 2026. Under this agreement, TotalEnergies will supply GSPC with 400,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG), amounting to six cargoes per year," a statement said.

The LNG, sourced from TotalEnergies' global portfolio and delivered to terminals on India's west coast, will primarily serve GSPC's industrial customers. It will also supply Indian households for domestic use, businesses, and service stations for vehicles running on compressed natural gas (CNG), such as auto-rickshaws.

This is the second liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal signed by TotalEnergies with Indian companies in the last one year. TotalEnergies had in June last year signed a deal to sell 800,000 tonnes a year of LNG to state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for 10 years starting 2026.

That deal had come as IOC scouted for LNG around the globe to meet rising local demand. Prior to the deal with TotalEnergies, IOC previously signed a long-term deal to receive 1.2 million tonnes per year of LNG from United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Co Ltd (ADNOC LNG) beginning 2026 for 14 years.

"We are delighted to have been chosen by GSPC to supply them with LNG in India. This new deal underscores TotalEnergies' leadership in the LNG domain and commitment to India's energy transition and security of supply," Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President LNG at TotalEnergies, said.

GSPC Managing Director Milind Torawane said the agreement marks a major step towards reinforcing GSPC's strategy to secure competitive LNG on a long-term basis, helping to bridge the growing natural gas demand-supply deficit in Gujarat and across India.

"Partnering with TotalEnergies -- one of the largest LNG players in the world -- aligns with GSPC's strategy to build up its long-term portfolio and become a leading Indian player in gas trading." GSPC has an LNG import facility at Mundra in Gujarat.

"This deal will further strengthen GSPC's portfolio and its operations in the gas value chain, leveraging GSPC Group's transmission and distribution infrastructure," Torawane said.

In India, natural gas will play a pivotal role in the energy transition. As a cleaner alternative for industrial activities, cooking and transportation, it enhances air quality by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.

GSPC, a Gujarat government company, one of the largest gas trading companies in India and is a part of GSPC Group,which has significant presence across the gas value chain in the LNG terminal, gas transmission, gas distribution and power generation businesses.

In Gujarat, GSPC, along with its other group companies, supplies one-third of the natural gas demand in Gujarat, catering to 2.3 million households and 20,000 industrial and commercial clients, and operates over 800 CNG stations.

TotalEnergies is the world's third-largest LNG player with a global portfolio of 40 million tonnes a year in 2024. PTI ANZ TRB