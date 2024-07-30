French giant Thales, Garuda Aerospace sign MoU to promote drone ecosystem in India

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) French defence major Thales and Indian technology firm Garuda Aerospace have signed an agreement to promote growth and innovation of drone ecosystem in India.

Ashish Saraf, the vice president and country director of Thales in India, said the collaboration "aligns well" with New Delhi's 'self-reliant' vision, and seeks to support India's ambition to become a major global hub for drones by 2030.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to transform the Indian drone landscape, and it will come into effect next month, according to the two companies.

"The government is providing a robust foundation for the drone ecosystem, fostering opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and growth," Saraf said.

"We are proud to partner with Garuda Aerospace in paving the way for the development of advanced UTM systems in India by leveraging our extensive global experience and expertise in aeronautical solutions," he added.

The collaboration aims to foster innovation and to advance the development of technological solutions that can enable safe and secure drone operations and help the growth of drone-based applications.

Under the agreement, Thales will provide expertise in the field of Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) solutions, UAV detection, and system integration, while Garuda will bring its skills in the manufacture and use of unmanned platforms, the two companies said in a statement.

The key focus of the initiative is to provide a platform for a strategic collaboration to develop the drone ecosystem in India, they said.

In addition to its broad expertise in the field of UTM solutions for the seamless management of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) flight authorisations, Thales offers a range of radar and sensors for high-performance UAV detection.

From design and development to implementation and maintenance, Thales has built end-to-end solutions for drone integration and the development of advanced UTM systems, a Thales official said.

The company works closely with civil aviation authorities and air navigation service providers to deliver strategic UTM capabilities, including registration, authorisation and geo-awareness, while ensuring that incremental capabilities, such as aircraft tracking and deconfliction, can be added in the long term, he said.

Garuda Aerospace, known for its expertise in the Indian market, is a known player in UAV manufacturing, and is known to be focusing on production of high-tech UAVs and service applications.

"We are thrilled to partner with Thales in driving technological innovations for the development of drones and drone-based applications in India," said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace.

He added: "Equipped with the largest fleet in India coupled with Thales' UTM technology and their worldwide experience, Garuda Aerospace will aim to revolutionize the drone sector and play a key role in the transformation of India into a global drone powerhouse." Established in 2015, Garuda Aerospace focuses on building advanced drone solutions for the armed forces, in collaboration with global giants in the defence and aerospace sectors.

It also has a vast fleet of over 2,500 drones and 4,000 pilots across 400 districts in the country, the statement said. PTI MPB KVK KVK KVK