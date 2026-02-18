French minister Lescure hopes Jaitapur nuclear project to take off on India's reform measures

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) India's nuclear power reforms should help the long-stuck Jaitapur project "take off", a senior French minister has said.

Conversations on the nearly 10,000-MW capacity project on the Konkan coast of Maharashtra are "still going on", Roland Lescure, Minister for Economy, Finance, and Industrial, Energy, and Digital Sovereignty of France, told PTI.

Replying to a question on the future of the Jaitapur project, Lescure said, "I hope it's going to take off." "You know, it's a long story. As you know, it's a massive project. Conversations are still going on," he said, speaking at French retailer Galeries Lafayette's store here.

The central government introduced a slew of reforms in the energy sector last year, including the SHANTI Act.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy (SHANTI) Act has provisions to cap the liabilities of operators, a move which is expected to attract private players including foreigners in the sector.

The Jaitapur project is being built by French firm France's Électricité de France(EDF), and is reportedly stuck as negotiations on technical and commercial terms are pending.

The French minister, who is part of President Emmanuel Macron's delegation visiting India at present, cited a visit to an EDF facility recently and said that the company is building turbines for "massive" nuclear reactors, and also has solutions on the upcoming small and modular reactors front.

"...we're open for business. Come and visit, and I'm sure you'll find things to buy from us," he added.

"I certainly hope that EDF is going to have a great relationship with the companies that the government has designated as being able to invest in nuclear energy," he said.

Speaking hours after New Delhi and Paris announced an elevation in ties and termed it as a "special global strategic partnership", the visiting French minister rued the low level of Indian investments in his country.

Reminding that France has invested a lot in India over the years, he hinted that Indian investments in France should catch up with its partner.

"As you probably know, France is quite present in India already. I don't think India is present enough in France ...I think India should certainly increase their investment in France," he said.

"We have low-carbon energy, that's cheap, that's available. We have great engineers, we have fantastic infrastructure. We have a great public sector system, including health. Come to France, invest in France, and you'll be happy," the minister added. PTI AA HVA