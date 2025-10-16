French spirit maker Puranique Spirits enters India, ropes in Mahesh Manjrekar as Brand Ambassador

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Puranique Spirits, a France-based premium beverage maker, has announced its foray into the Indian market with the launch of Premium Vodka and Cognac.

It plans to introduce the full portfolio by 2026 in India, which is one of the fastest-growing premium markets in the Alchobev segment.

It has also roped in Bollywood actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar as its brand ambassador, Puranique Spirits said in a statement.

Puranique has introduced two signature products, Puranique Vodka, which the company claims it to be distilled nine times for smoothness and VSOP Cognac.

"With this strategic entry, Puranique Spirits aims to bring its legacy of European distillation to one of the world’s fastest-growing premium spirits markets," it said.

The company’s operations draw from two globally renowned regions Cognac in France, and Pineau des Charentes wines, and the Scottish Highlands, home to their award-winning gin, rum, absinthe, and akvavit.

Commenting on the development, Puranique Spirits India CEO Anoop Mohan said: "As india and the UK forge a deeper trade alliance, the timing couldn't be more perfect to bring our European portfolio to Indian shores." Rahul Puranik, Chairman, Puranique Spirits, added, "For over two decades, our distilleries in France and Scotland have been producing award-winning spirits that are now enjoyed in 18 countries across the world. Bringing them to India feels like a natural progression in our journey.