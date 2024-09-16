Fresh meal kits brand Kook achieves 10-fold revenue growth in 12 months

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Kook, a leading brand in the ready-to-cook meal kit industry, on Monday said its monthly revenue jumped ten-fold, from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh over the past year.

"This substantial growth highlights a thriving market and a notable shift in consumer preferences toward convenient, high-quality home dining solutions among Indian consumers," the firm said in a statement.

A key driver of Kook's success has been its acquisition by Pluckk last year, valued at USD 1.3 million. This has helped Kook to harness Pluckk's extensive farm-to-fork network, including its well-established kitchens and broad direct-to-consumer (D2C), quick commerce (QCom), and offline distribution channels.

The integration has greatly expanded Kook's customer base, strengthened its presence in metropolitan areas, and streamlined its supply chain operations, the statement said.

Kook has also formed essential partnerships with major platforms like Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit. These collaborations have resulted in a 300 per cent increase in market penetration, enhancing the brand's reach and accessibility.

In addition to its revenue surge, Kook has significantly broadened its product range. The diverse offerings now include ready-to-cook soups, smoothies, oats, and more, leading to a substantial 15x increase in monthly units sold.

New product introductions such as ramen, sushi, and breakfast kits like overnight oats and smoothies cater to busy, health-conscious consumers seeking convenience without sacrificing quality.

Commenting on the company's growth, Nikhil Thatai, co-founder and head of supply chain operations at Kook said, "Our tenfold revenue growth over the past year is a testament to our ability to meet the evolving demands of Indian consumers. With over 250 dark stores in each city and a projected 4x growth for the current year, Kook is on track to become a dominant player in India's ready-to-cook market. Plans are underway to expand into Tier II cities, with meal kits priced as low as Rs 99 to capture a broader, younger audience." Arpitta Jerath, co-founder and head of product & innovation at Kook said, "Our goal is to make cooking a joy rather than a chore. With our diverse range of meal kits, we offer a perfect blend of taste, convenience, and discovery. We want our customers to enjoy the satisfaction of preparing their own meals with minimal effort while exploring a variety of cuisines. By leveraging quick commerce platforms and expanding our product offerings, we have successfully enhanced convenience and quality in-home dining." Kook meal kits are available on major platforms like Swiggy, Zepto, and Nature’s Basket. As the brand continues to innovate, the company plans to further expand its meal kit range and enter new markets while staying committed to fresh, preservative-free meals.

Kook is a meal kit startup founded by ISB alumni Nikhil and Arpitta in 2020. With a presence across Delhi and Mumbai, Kook meal kits enable people to make a perfect meal from start to finish at home in under 20 minutes. PTI DR