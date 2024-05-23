Freshleaf raises Rs 1crore funds from Inflection Point Ventures

New Delhi: Start-up tea brand Freshleaf on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1 crore funds in a seed-round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds raised will be utilised to expand marketing efforts, increase production capacity, and enhance research and development for new products, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2022, Freshleaf currently has over 550 stores across 40 cities in India.

The company offers an innovative range of flavours in both sparkling and traditional teas, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.