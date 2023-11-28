Freshworks announces appointment of Mika Yamamoto as Chief Customer and Marketing Officer

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) Tech firm Freshworks Inc. has appointed Mika Yamamoto as its chief customer and marketing officer with immediate effect, the company said on Tuesday.

Prior to taking up the new role, Yamamoto was serving Nasdaq-listed 'F5' as its executive vice president and the chief marketing and customer engagement officer.

"Mika's combined CMO and CXO roles have given her a unique perspective that has ultimately led to innovative, measurable changes for employees, customers, and prospects. She has a long-standing track record of leading global and diverse customer experience teams and delivering exceptional go-to-market results at large public technology companies with multi-domain businesses serving customers big and small," Freshworks President, Dennis Woodside said in a company statement.

"Her know-how and desire to build and scale a large enduring company makes her a great addition to our Freshworks leadership team," he added. PTI VIJ ROH