Freshworks appoints Johanna Jackman as Chief People Officer

Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) Software-as-a-service major Freshworks on Tuesday announced the appointment of Johanna Jackman as its chief people officer.

Advertisment

Jackman joins the executive team and will report to Chief Executive Officer Girish Mathrubootham and President Dennis Woodside, said a press release.

Jackman, in her new role, would be responsible for the company's global human resources strategy and operations, and oversee HR business partnerships, talent acquisition, and employee development among others.

"Her successful track record at high-growth tech companies and her international expertise working with global teams make her the perfect fit to support our diverse employee base who drive the long-term business," said Mathrubootham.

Advertisment

"JJ is a great addition to the Freshworks team," he added.

Prior to taking up the new responsibility, Jackman had served Airtable as its chief people officer where she played a crucial role in scaling talent and culture to meet big business objectives.

On taking up the new role, Jackman said, "Freshworks has incredible potential to become a multi-billion dollar software company and I am excited to join the leadership team to elevate its already strong company culture..." Nasdaq-listed Freshworks headquartered in California, the United States serves more than 65,000 customers worldwide, the company said. PTI VIJ SS