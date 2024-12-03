Freshworks appoints Srinivasa Raghavan as Chief Product Officer

Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI) Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc has appointed Srinivasa Raghavan as its Chief Product Officer, responsible for overseeing the company’s product roadmap and strategy, a top official said on Tuesday.

With over two decades of experience in the Software as a Service (SaaS) industry, Raghavan will lead Freshworks' product strategy and its vision to deliver people-first AI service software.

Raghavan joins the executive management team and will report to CEO and President Dennis Woodside, the company said in a statement.

"Srini (Srinivasa Raghavan) is a key addition to our team to drive innovation that ensures a scalable growth trajectory across our three key business priorities: employee experience, artificial intelligence, and customer experience," said Woodside.

Before joining Freshworks, Raghavan served as the Chief Product Officer at RingCentral, where he expanded the company's portfolio and generated new revenue streams from cloud-based contact centers, among other initiatives.

An alumnus of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Raghavan's global leadership experience across the US, Europe, and Asia will bring a diverse and strategic perspective to Freshworks, the statement added.