Freshworks names Murali Swaminathan as its Chief Technology Officer

Chennai, Sep 3 (PTI) Nasdaq-listed Freshworks has appointed Murali Swaminathan as its Chief Technology Officer with immediate effect, the company said on Tuesday.

He would join the executive management team of Freshworks and would report to the Chief Executive Officer and President, Dennis Woodside.

Swaminathan, prior to the new role, was serving software firm ServiceNow, as its Vice-President - Engineering and was overseeing information technology service management and strategic portfolio, Freshworks said in a company statement on Tuesday.

"Murali's experience aligns exceptionally well with our commitment to deliver products that provide rapid impact and real returns on AI investment and his leadership in employee experience in particularly valuable as we become the platform of choice for enabling mid-market and enterprise customers to compete at global scale," Woodside said.

With over 30 years of experience in software engineering and management, Murali brings a wealth of knowledge and proven track record of delivering high-quality, scalable and secure products, the statement added.