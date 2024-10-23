Freshworks unveils easy to use AI agent to improve customer experience

Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI) Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc. has launched an easy to deploy and use autonomous service 'Freddy AI Agent' aimed at improving the customer and employee experiences, the company said on Wednesday.

According to Freshworks Global AI Workplace Report, ahead of the curve are customer service and IT support managers who say Artificial Intelligence is driving more noticeable value than ever before.

"Over the last six years, we have seen a rise in demand for our uncomplicated, AI-powered service solutions that make the lives of customer service and IT service managers easier and more efficient," Freshworks CEO and president Dennis Woodside said in a company statement.

Organisations can quickly deploy Freddy AI Agent without needing to code or train models. Instead, Freddy learns from existing documents and websites. By pointing Freddy to websites and other learning materials, the agent would access the resources and learn on its own.

"Freddy AI Agent is a game-changer for organisations looking to accelerate customer service and employee service, fast. Most other software requires multiple weeks and implementation fees to deploy an AI agent, but we have designed Freddy to be deployed without code or consultants in minutes" Woodside added.

The Freddy AI Agent is autonomous and supports people on their mission to provide round-the-clock human-like conversational assistance across multiple channels, the company said.