Freyr Energy plans to add rooftop solar installations in 3,000+ homes in MP by year-end

Bhopal, Feb 13 (PTI) Freyr Energy, a leading residential rooftop solar company, is ramping up initiatives to expand its business in Madhya Pradesh's residential rooftop segment.

"The company is accelerating efforts to improve the adoption of residential rooftop solar installations through the use of technology and aims to solarise an additional 3,000 households by the end of 2024," Freyr's Co-Founder and Managing Director Saurabh Marda said in a statement.

To address the financial barriers that have impeded solar adoption, the company is offering no-cost EMI loan schemes and facilitates like quick loan evaluation.

The government recently increased subsidies for rooftop solar in the residential sector. The central financial support has been increased up to Rs 18,000/kWp from previous Rs 14,588/kWp for projects up to 3 KW.

This is a 23 per cent increase in the national subsidy, which is very encouraging for homeowners and works out to be a Rs 54,000 refund in case of a 3kW solar system, he said.

"Our goal is to make solar energy not just a choice but an easy and rewarding experience for everyone," he said.

Freyr Energy's initiatives are aligned with the 'Madhya Pradesh Renewable Energy Policy' (MPREP-2022), which aims to transform the state into a renewable energy hub by 2030, he added. PTI MAS TRB