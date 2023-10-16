Freyr Energy raises Rs 58 crore

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Freyr Energy, a rooftop solar energy company, has secured an equity investment of Rs 58 crore from the EU-funded impact investment facility EDFI Electrifi, Schneider Electric Energy Asia Fund, Lotus Capital, Maybright Ventures and VT Capital.

Of the total funding, EDFI invested USD 3 million, Freyr Energy said in a statement on Monday.

Freyr Energy helps retail customers such as homeowners and micro, small, and medium enterprises, to set up rooftop solar units.

The Electrification Financing Initiative, or Electrifi, managed by EDFI Management Company, is an impact-first investment facility, funded by the European Union.

It invests in early-stage private companies and projects that increase or improve access to and supply of sustainable energy in developing countries, the statement added. PTI BEN ABI TRB TRB