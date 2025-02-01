From airport to makhana board, FY26 Budget lines up schemes for poll-bound Bihar

New Delhi: The Union government on Saturday unveiled several big-ticket plans for poll-bound Bihar in the FY26 Budget, which include setting up of a makahana board, a greenfield airport as well as financial support for Western Koshi Canal Project in the Mithilanchal region of the state.

In the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the establishment of a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar and the expansion of hostel and other infrastructure capacity at IIT Patna.

Other announcements for Bihar include the capacity expansion of Patna airport and development of a brownfield airport at Bihta.

While announcing the setting up of a makhana board in the state, Sitharaman said, "There is a special opportunity for the people of Bihar. A makhana board will be established in the state to improve production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana." People engaged in these activities will be organised into FPOs (Farmer Producer Organization), which will provide handholding and training support to makhana farmers.

These FPOs will also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all relevant government schemes, she added.

Moreover, in line with the "government's commitment towards 'Poorvodaya', we will establish a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar", said Sitharaman.

Under the Poorvodaya scheme, the government is formulating an all-round development of the eastern region states covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The institute will provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the entire eastern region. This will result in enhanced income for the farmers through value addition to their produce and skilling, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for the youth.

Moreover, "greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state," she said.

These will be in addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport at Bihta, she added.

The finance minister also announced support for the Western Koshi Canal Project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Koshi Canal ERM Project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

Besides, she also announced the expansion of the hostel and another infrastructure capacity at IIT Patna.

During the last budget in July 2024, the Centre announced several big-ticket measures for Bihar, proposing a total outlay of over Rs 60,000 crore for various projects, including funding for three expressways projects, a power plant, heritage corridors and new airports and sports infrastructure.

The assembly election is scheduled to be held in the state later this year.