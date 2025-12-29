From baskets to blink: The year 10-minute delivery became a utility

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The era of the ‘delivery day’ ended in 2025 as India's retail landscape underwent a fundamental transformation, with the great convergence of traditional e-commerce and quick commerce erasing the boundaries between planned shopping and instant gratification.

What began as an experimental race to deliver groceries in ten minutes has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure play that now moves everything from high-end electronics to white goods in minutes.

In a single calendar year, the question for the Indian consumer has permanently shifted from "will it arrive?" to "how many minutes until it does?” As the year draws to a close, the data reflect the sector in hyperdrive.

According to a year-end report by RedSeer Strategy Consultants, quick commerce has become India’s fastest-growing retail format, reaching 33 million monthly users across 150+ cities. By 2030, it will command 10 per cent of branded retail sales.

Rising household incomes and a growing preference for convenience have made quick commerce the preferred shopping channel for an increasing share of urban consumers.

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart had to launch their own quick commerce arms to not miss out on the massive treasure trove of quick commerce market.

The launch of ‘Amazon Now’ and ‘Flipkart Minutes’—both offering sub-30-minute deliveries — signalled that speed is no longer a premium vertical but the industry’s new baseline.

Dark stores transitioned from small neighbourhood hubs to megapods. These larger facilities, typically around 10,000-12,000 sq ft, are now capable of stocking over 50,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), enabling platforms to deliver iPhones and air conditioners with the same velocity as milk and bread.

The sheer scale of the Q-com expansion was best illustrated during the Dhanteras festival, where platforms sold and delivered gold and silver coins within minutes.

The year’s financial narrative reached a crescendo in December with Meesho’s Rs 5,421 crore IPO, validating the immense purchasing power of the Tier-2 and Tier-3 value shopper.

Zepto is also set to pre-file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi through a confidential route, as it targets a stock market listing sometime in 2026, according to sources.

However, the rapid physical expansion of dark stores triggered significant friction within the broader retail ecosystem. Consumer unions intensified calls against regulatory oversight as Q-com began eroding the margins of traditional Kirana stores.

This "Kirana Conflict" became a central theme in policy circles, in response to which the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in May notified the regulations for determining the cost of production, a move to help the watchdog more effectively assess alleged predatory pricing and deep discounting practices, especially in the quick commerce and e-commerce segments.

Consumer protection regulator CCPA issued notices to several quick commerce companies or violations related to packaged product disclosures mandated under the Legal Metrology Act.

The human element of this digital surge also faced intense scrutiny. Throughout 2025, the debate over gig labour welfare reached a fever pitch, and concerns regarding road safety—linked to the 10-minute pressure model—gained prominence.

The woes were finally heard when the government notified four labour codes in November, finally bringing the vast segment of gig workers under formal regulatory recognition and social security.

For the delivery partner dropping off groceries or the driver navigating city traffic, this move signalled the end of legal invisibility, transitioning them from the fringes of the "unorganised" sector into a formal social security net.

The introduction of uniform employment rights, mandatory appointment letters, and access to benefits such as provident funds, ESIC, and insurance underlaid a new foundation for stability and predictability for millions of gig and platform workers across India.

The trajectory heading into 2026 suggests a year defined by the dual themes of order consolidation and category deepening. The industry is moving toward a phase where the big three will fortify their market positions, while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of what can be delivered in under 30 minutes.

The coming year will require a more balanced approach toward regulatory compliance, particularly regarding labour welfare and competition with traditional trade. PTI ANK ANU ANU