From business to sports to health, Gujarat CM lists achievements on eve of 3 years in office

Ahmedabad, Dec 11 (PTI) On the eve of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's three years in power, his office on Thursday listed his achievements and noted people-centric policies introduced by the government since 2022 have reinforced the state’s position as a leader across multiple sectors.

Patel (63), who will complete his three-year tenure as Gujarat's 18th CM on Friday in this second term, led his party BJP to a landslide victory in the 2022 assembly polls. The saffron party won an unprecedented 156 seats in the 182-member assembly.

After taking oath on the back of historic election mandate, Patel continued Gujarat's development journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, setting notable benchmarks in good governance, public service, and progress, said a release issued by the Chief Minister's office (CMO).

"People-centric policies introduced over these three years have reinforced the state's position as a leader across multiple sectors. Gujarat, under the CM's leadership, has successfully organised global events such as the G20 meetings and the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit," it noted.

Building on this success and showcasing the state's regional strengths to a wider audience, the government has, for the first time, planned to organise Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences across four regions: North Gujarat, South Gujarat, Central Gujarat, and Kutch-Saurashtra.

These conferences aim to align local aspirations with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and Viksit Gujarat @2047, the release maintained.

The CM demonstrated compassionate, swift and decisive leadership during the tragic Air India plane crash in June, promptly mobilising all state agencies for rescue, medical aid, and support, it said.

Under his leadership, the Urban Development Year, 2025, marked a major step toward building modern, green, technology-enabled, and amenity-rich cities in Gujarat.

"Over the past three years, the state has also made a strong global mark in sports. With modern infrastructure, improved athlete facilities, a progressive sports policy, and government support, Gujarat has earned the honour of hosting the 24th Commonwealth Games in 2030," it said.

Additionally, Gujarat has made notable progress in sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, industry, agriculture, education, health, digital governance, and emerging as a hub for semiconductors and renewable energy, the CMO noted.

The CMO highlighted the state government's approach towards farmer's welfare, women's empowerment, health, holistic development through education, tribal, youth and urban development, good governance and peace and security as major achievements of his government.

Gujarat is home to 5.96 lakh Lakhpati Didis and has set a target of creating 10 lakh self-reliant women. As many as 804 schemes in the gender budget in 2024-25, among other steps, show the government's commitment to women's empowerment, the release said.

Under Mission Schools of Excellence, construction of 13,353 classrooms, 21,000 computer labs and 1,09,000 have been completed, it said.

Furthermore, an increase in financial aid to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana -- Mukhyamantri Amrutam, digital health cards to school students, a reduction of 50 per cent in maternal mortality rate and 57.41 per cent drop in infant mortality rate display the government's commitment towards people's health and welfare, it said.

Gujarat became the first state to launch a Tribal Genome Sequencing Project for the health of tribals. The state increased its budget for the holistic development of tribal communities for FY 2025-26 to Rs 746 crore.

Construction of 24 sports complexes are on across 22 districts to boost sports infrastructure. Hosting several national and global sporting events, including the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, National Police Games, and National Games 2022, and being selected to host the CWG 2030 are steps towards empowerment of youth, it said.

Gujarat has become the first state to create a roadmap for Viksit Gujarat @2047 under 'Earning Well, Living Well.' It has established the Gujarat Rajya Institution for Transformation on the lines of NITI Aayog, and formed Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission to improve administrative efficiency and effectiveness, said the release.

As many as 348 projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore have been completed across six smart cities. The year 2025 saw completion of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-2.

As many as nine municipalities were granted municipal corporation status, bringing the total number of municipal corporations in Gujarat to 17, according to the release.

Under Patel's leadership, Gujarat ranked first in the Centre's Startup Ranking for four consecutive years, and Dhordo in Kutch district was recognised by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) as one of the world's Best Tourism Villages.

Also, UNESCO inscribed Gujarat's traditional folk dance garba on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Kutch's Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum has been ranked among the seven most beautiful museums in the world, it said.

With an emphasis on peace and security, Gujarat Special Courts Act, 2024, allowed confiscation of properties acquired through corrupt or criminal activities. The government brought Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman Practices Act, 2024, to eliminate human sacrifice and related evil practices, the release said. PTI KA PD RSY