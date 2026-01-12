From campuses to nation-building, India's youth are powering Viksit Bharat: Sonowal

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) India's young generation is no longer waiting on the sidelines but is actively shaping the country's political, economic and social future, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

Speaking at the National Conclave on "Viksit Bharat ka Sankalp aur Yuva", organised by Hansraj College at Vigyan Bhawan, on the occasion of National Youth Day, Sonowal said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, youth empowerment has moved from rhetoric to policy.

"Since 2014, youth has been placed at the centre of governance and nation-building. For the first time, their aspirations, skills and ideas are shaping national priorities," he said.

"The confidence, innovation and ambition of young Indians reflect a decisive shift in how India is being built," he said.

Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his birth anniversary, he said the ideas of the iconic thinker remain deeply relevant for today's youth.

Referring to flagship initiatives, Sonowal said programmes such as Skill India and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana are equipping crores of youth not just to seek employment but to become job creators. PTI BKS TRB TRB