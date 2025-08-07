From penury to prosperity, Maharashtra woman gives new direction to life with Paithani weaving art

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 7 (PTI) For Kavita Dhavale, it was once tough to cough up even Rs 50 to buy something, but the art of weaving Paithani sarees not only transformed her life but also enabled her to fund the education of his son who is now a Merchant Navy officer.

In a recent edition of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned about the traditional art of weaving Paithani sarees and lauded Dhavale's contribution in the field.

Paithani is a famous variety of saree, named after Paithan region in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where they are woven by hand.

With the the traditional weaving art giving wings to Dhavale's ambition to be employed, she not only helped her son pursue professional courses, but is also in a position now to support her daughter's education.

But life was quite difficult for her two decades back.

Dhavale (43), hailing from Paithan, was struggling to sustain her family when she got to know about the Paithani weaving art 22 years ago.

"I came across the art of Paithani weaving in 2003 for the first time. I did not earn a single rupee when I went to learn this art. I got a monthly stipend of Rs 500 for a year," Dhavale told PTI on the occasion of the National Handloom Day on Thursday.

"I took up the course of Paithani weaving with full enthusiasm and thoroughly learned the art in the next six months. Prior to this, I hardly had money to buy anything for myself or my family," she informed.

Dhavale said she was in such dire financial situation that she had to think twice before spending Rs 50 as she had no earning.

"But the times changed. (After getting into Paithani saree weaving), I decided to get my own looms. The government supported me and I got two looms in 2006. I started working on them. I also hire other women now if I have more orders," she said.

Dhavale said she now has a yearly turnover of about Rs 20 lakh, which strengthened her financial condition.

"I supported my son in pursuing expensive courses. He is a merchant navy officer today and has travelled to 35 countries so far. My daughter is in Class 11 and I will also support her education," the Paithani weaver said.

With her proficiency in weaving the Paithani designs, she is now selling sarees costing several lakhs.

"I am selling expensive sarees now. I weaved a saree on an order for Rs 6 lakh and sold it. I keep getting big orders and it's a routine process now," she said.

Dhavale appealed to all women to aspire for self-employment.

"I took a small step and have reached so far. I appeal to other women who want to contribute for their family, they should take the initiative to learn something (to sustain their family) wholeheartedly. This will definitely bring a change in their life," she said.

"A (government-run) Marathi Paithani saree centre in Paithan gave wings to my dreams and the government also supported me in getting the looms," she added. PTI AW GK