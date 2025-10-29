From stronger mail-parcel biz to new revenue lines: Scindia charts India Post's transformation

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday asked India Post to keep focus on transforming itself into a large-scale, future-ready logistics organisation, and exhorted officials to aim for a strong mail and parcel business that can contribute 75 per cent of its total revenue in the next three years.

Chairing the Postal Department's Quarterly Business Meet for Q2FY26, the minister emphasised that India Post must continue to evolve as a competitive player in logistics and financial services, while upholding its core mandate of public service and trust.

The minister asked officials to focus on strengthening the parcels and mail business in particular.

"In the next three years, parcels and mails should be a minimum of 75 per cent of our total revenue," Scindia said, emphasising that the process of strengthening parcel and mail business must start now.

To support parcel and mail operations, the minister announced six new delivery services to be launched early next year and also directed that road transport infrastructure along trunk routes be upgraded by March 2026, with special emphasis on improving connectivity in northeastern states, according to an official release.

For Q3, targeted interventions are planned for twelve mid-performing circles -- Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. These circles will develop success models inspired by Delhi and Telangana.

Monthly review meetings will be institutionalised for all six verticals, chaired by respective Vertical Heads and the Secretary (Posts), ensuring close monitoring and timely performance reviews.

Further, he urged circle heads to engage in peer learning and competitive benchmarking, analysing successful models and replicating best practices from star-performing circles.

The minister stressed the importance of studying competitors and the value chain to develop innovative strategies and identify new revenue streams.

The diversification of business lines will be pursued with a goal to achieve 80 per cent private-sector contribution in business revenues.

He outlined that over the next five years, the business mix should comprise a 20:80 public-private ratio, with greater emphasis on private-sector collaboration to ensure sustainable growth.

Circles have been directed to improve their Expenditure Coverage Ratio (ECR), including pension, to over 50 per cent by the next quarter through enhanced revenue generation and cost optimisation, the release said.

The minister also announced that 18 Post Offices across 7 states will be developed as Next-Generation Post Offices to set new benchmarks in accessibility, design, and service excellence. The initiative will act as a template for future transformation across the network, reinforcing India Post's commitment to continuous innovation and citizen-centric service.