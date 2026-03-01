From uniforms to AI, Arvind Mafatlal Grp aims to be a forerunner in education sector

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Known for its textile brand in the yesteryears, Arvind Mafatlal Group is setting sights on being a frontrunner in the education sector, offering 'uniforms to AI', and building momentum on its turnaround journey, according to its Vice-Chairman Priyavrata Mafatlal.

While textiles, particularly uniforms, will be at the core of the group's focus with flagship firm Mafatlal Industries, it is also targeting technology, future skilling and entrepreneurship, and the health and hygiene space, Mafatlal, a third generation of the family, told PTI in an interview.

"There is a lot more that we are doing other than just textiles......how do we support the education system, which we've been in predominantly through uniforms. How do we support it through other ventures that we've already started?" he said, when asked about the long-term ambition of the group.

Mafatlal Industries, which has a legacy spanning over 120 years, is a leading player in school, corporate and hospital uniforms. The other group firms include rubber chemicals maker NOCIL Ltd, future skills-focused learning startup Get Set Learn, and IT firm Vrata Tech Solutions.

"Textiles obviously remain an important focus. Uniforms are something we wish to disrupt...no one has the time today to buy fabric, go to the tailor. You want ready-made clothes coming to your house, especially for uniforms...," he said.

While there are some players who are delivering readymade uniforms at home, Mafatlal said, "If we can do it at scale, that would be a great shift".

In the education space, he said, "At a group level, we would like to be known as maybe the only one or one of the only players in the world which is giving you everything from uniforms to AI".

"We have been digitising classrooms in government schools. With those same government schools, we have now moved to building ICT labs, PAL labs, and robotic labs. We are moving in that direction." Referring to 'Get Set Learn', Mafatlal said, "It is working only on future skills... entrepreneurship and building entrepreneurial mindsets, robotics, AI, and career and life skills. We are building that with some of the biggest names in the world, such as Harvard, Cambridge, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, VEX... (they) are partnering with us to co-create this journey that comes under future skills".

Stating that the group is also majorly into scrubs, hospital uniforms, diapers, and sanitary napkins in the hygiene space, he pointed out that "health is something again we want to focus on", providing all the requirements of a "health provider".

"Technology plays a part in connecting all of these. These three to four things are where the group would like to become very large and in a leadership position," Mafatlal said.

Commenting on the size of the businesses, he said, "Mafatlal Industries, which is the flagship company, we closed last year at about Rs 2,800 crore. This year, we achieved that broadly in about six months. In nine months, again, we are ahead of last year's nine-month numbers. So, it is an all-time high for us".

In the last four to five years, he said, "We have tried to grow 30-40 per cent every year".

Mafatlal further said, "Broadly, when we came out of COVID, the base was smaller, so it was easier to grow at 50-60 per cent for one or two years. Then once the base becomes larger, we have tried to maintain a 30 per cent (growth) number as far as possible on the topline".

Reflecting on the journey of the group, which has had its share of ups and downs, Mafatlal said, "We spent 10-15 years rebuilding brick by brick...we are now confident of the story we are building, we are confident of the platform we have built".

In 120 years since the group has existed, it has "thrived, survived, and is looking to thrive again" with the hope of inspiring the future generation through its journey, he noted.