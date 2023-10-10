From waste cocoon shells to art pieces: Silk farming adds a new feather in J&K

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Oct 10 (PTI) A cocoon craft workshop where art pieces, frames, bouquets of multihued flowers and garlands made from waste cocoon shells were on display was a hit with visitors at the recently held youth festival 'Sangam 2023' at Bhaderwah campus of the University of Jammu.

Rubia Bukhari, incharge at the department of sericulture at Poonch campus of Jammu university, said she got the idea of using the "uncommon material" for craft work on seeing farmers losing interest in sericulture as a large chunk of their produce were either rejected or were offered very low prices.

"We are encouraged by the response of people to the new art form, which is gaining momentum with each passing day. We are hopeful of bringing white revolution like farmers in Bhaderwah who have brought about a purple revolution by growing exotic lavender," she said.

She said the waste cocoon shells are usually dumped in compost pits for their protein content but with proper utilisation, these can have a multidimensional use.

Bukhari said they are making efforts to popularise the craft on a larger scale by highlighting its benefits.

"We have already organised training camps and workshops on university campuses and several villages known for silk farming. Students and farmers who attended the cocoon craft workshops have found a new hope of empowering themselves and increasing their income simultaneously," she said.

"We have been rearing silkworms for two decades but never thought of using waste cocoons in a profitable way. After attending Bukhari's workshop, I am sure that our income will increase and I am confident of convincing my family to continue sericulture practice," Sonia (23), a silkworm rearer from Poonch, said.

Jyoti Sharma (22) from Udhampur district said she was interested in handcrafts since childhood but after joining MSc Sericulture at Poonch Campus, "I found a unique and new dimension of art." Khair-un-Nisa (21), also a student of Poonch campus, said, "I will train women at my native place as this is the easiest way to empower womenfolk in rural areas." PTI COR/TAS TRB TRB