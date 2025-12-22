FSIB names Brajesh Kumar Singh for post of Canara Bank MD & CEO

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Monday recommended Brajesh Kumar Singh for the post of Managing Director of Bengaluru-based Canara Bank.

Singh, who is serving as Executive Director of Indian Bank, will replace K Satyanarayana Raju on his superannuation this month.

Declaring the result of the selection process, the FSIB -- the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions -- in a statement said the bureau interviewed 17 candidates on Monday.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Brajesh Kumar Singh for the position of MD & CEO in Canara Bank," it said.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the appointments committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, the RBI's former executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, ex-MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank. PTI DP MR