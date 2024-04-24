FSIB recommends Asheesh Pandey for MD position in Indian Bank

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Wednesday recommended Asheesh Pandey for the post of Managing Director of Chennai-based Indian Bank.

Advertisment

Pandey, who is currently serving as executive director of Bank of Maharashtra, will replace S L Jain on his superannuation.

Declaring the result of the selection process, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) in a statement said the Bureau interviewed 17 candidates on April 23 and 24.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Asheesh Pandey for the position of Indian Bank," it said.

Advertisment

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's former executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, ex-MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank. PTI DP SHW