FSIB recommends Hitesh R Joshi as CMD of GIC-Re

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Tuesday recommended Hitesh Rameshchandra Joshi for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of GIC-Re.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed five candidates for the positions, it said in a statement.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Hitesh Rameshchandra Joshi for the position of CMD in GIC-Re," it said.

Joshi is currently Executive Director and acting CMD of GIC-Re.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendations would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Other members of the headhunter are the secretary, Department of Financial Services, secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, IRDAI member, former LIC managing director Usha Sangwan and former Oriental Insurance managing director A V Girija Kumar. PTI DP HVA