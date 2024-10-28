FSIB selects Ashok Chandra for MD of Punjab National Bank

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Monday recommended Ashok Chandra for the position of Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB).

He is currently the Executive Director of Canara Bank.

He will replace Atul Kumar Goel who retires in December.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed 16 candidates for the position of MD & CEO of PNB, FSIB said in a statement.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Ashok Chandra for the position of MD and CEO in PNB," it said.

The final decision on FSIB's recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

Chandra started his banking career with erstwhile Corporation Bank in 1991 as Probationary Officer. He holds a Masters in Economics and is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. PTI DP HVA