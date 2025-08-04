FSIB suggests 11 chief general managers for ED posts in state-owned banks

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Monday recommended the elevation of 11 chief general managers (CGMs) for the post of executive directors in various banks.

The FSIB interviewed 80 candidates between July 19 and August 4, 2025, for recommending suitable names for executive directors (EDs) in public sector banks (PSBs).

Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommended 11 names for the panel of EDs for year 2025-26, FSIB said in a statement.

These successful candidates in order of merit are Amit Kumar Srivastava (CGM, Punjab National Bank), E Ratan Kumar (CGM, Central Bank of India), Amresh Prasad (CGM, Punjab National Bank), Pramod Kumar Dwibedi (CGM, Bank of India), Sunil Kumar Chugh (CGM, Punjab National Bank), Mini T M (CGM, Bank of Baroda) and Prabhat Kiran (CGM, Canara Bank).

Other successful candidates are Sushanta Kumar Mohanty (CGM, Bank of Baroda), Uday Sankar Majumder (CGM, Canara Bank), Rajesh Kumar Singh (CGM, Canara Bank) and A K Vinod (CGM, Union Bank of India).

This panel will be operated in financial year 2025-26, subject to availability of vacancies in Panel Year 2025-26, it said.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by former Secretary Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former Chairman and Managing Director of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.