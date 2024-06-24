FSIB to hold interview for SBI chairman's position on June 29

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, is scheduled to hold interviews to select a suitable candidate for the post of State Bank of India (SBI) chairman.

Last month, the interview was unexpectedly postponed without disclosing any specific reason.

According to sources, three out of four serving managing directors of SBI are eligible to appear for the interview to be held on June 29.

Its fourth MD Alok Kumar Choudhary is retiring on June 30 so he is not considered for the interview.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) is expected to select a replacement for Dinesh Kumar Khara, who will be superannuating on August 28, when he turns 63, the upper age limit for the position of SBI Chairman.

As per the convention, the chairman is appointed from a pool of serving managing directors of SBI. FSIB will recommend the name and the final decision would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The members of the government-appointed selection panel are Financial Services Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises Secretary and an RBI Deputy Governor.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.