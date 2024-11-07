FSSAI asks state authorities to increase surveillance in warehouses of e-commerce operators

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday asked state authorities to increase surveillance in warehouses of e-commerce operators and issue standard operating procedures (SoPs) for delivery personnel to ensure safe food to consumers.

According to an official statement, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) held its 45th Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting here on Thursday.

In the meeting, States and Union Territories were urged to ramp up surveillance at popular tourist destinations to ensure heightened safety standards in preparation for the peak tourist season from November through March.

Keeping in mind the high footfall of both domestic as well as international tourists at popular destinations during the season, States/UTs were advised to utilize Food Safety on Wheels Mobile Labs at these tourist spots.

FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao asked "Food Commissioners of various states to step up surveillance on warehouses and other facilities utilised by e-commerce platforms." He also asked for SOPs to be issued for such warehouses, as well as delivery personnel of these platforms.

"States/UTs were asked to increase surveillance samples and were also asked to deploy Food Safety on Wheels mobile vans for this purpose," the statement said.

The committee also laid emphasis on training Food Business Operators (FBOs) in all States/UTs under Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) to ensure food safety and hygiene for all citizens.

States/UTs were urged to train 25 lakh food handlers by March 2026, including those in university, college, and hostel canteens.

In the meeting, the need for an integrated food safety approach was also emphasized, urging all related ministries, stakeholders to collaborate, and encouraged States/UTs to regularly convene Advisory Committee meetings at State & District level.

The meeting underscored the importance of actively engaging consumers in fostering a culture of healthier eating as part of the Eat Right India movement.

"States were advised to amplify food safety awareness through outreach initiatives such as fairs, walkathons, and street plays (Nukkad Nataks)," the statement said.

Over 60 officials actively participated in the meeting, including Commissioners of Food Safety (CFS), representatives from States and UTs, senior FSSAI officials, and members from the food industry, consumer groups, agriculture sector, laboratories, and research bodies. PTI MJH MR MR