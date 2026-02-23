FSSAI asks states to check adulteration of food products during festival

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Ahead of the Holi festival, food regulator FSSAI has asked state food commissioners to increase surveillance and take strict actions against adulteration in milk products and cooking oils.

In a letter to state food commissioners, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that the demand for sweets, savouries, edible oil and milk & milk products (such as ghee, khoa, paneer, etc.) and other food items witnesses a significant surge during the upcoming Holi festival.

This surge in demand creates economic incentives for adulteration, it added.

In light of this, FSSAI stressed the need for "heightened surveillance and enforcement actions to prevent the circulation of adulterated and unsafe food products, namely -- milk and milk products, sweets, snacks & savouries including namkeen, papad/fryums, edible oil and ghee, cereal and cereal products, etc".

FSSAI asked state food commissioners to direct their enforcement officials to conduct inspections and sampling in their respective areas as part of "Holi- Anti-Adulteration Drive - 2026" during the festive period.

These drives should focus on identified hot spots and sensitive locations. PTI MJH HVA