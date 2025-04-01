FSSAI gets 21,042 consumer grievances against food delivery apps in last 5 fiscal years

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) More than 21,000 consumer grievances against online food delivery apps have been registered with the food regulator FSSAI in the last five fiscal years.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs BL Verma said the "FSSAI undertakes regular surveillance, monitoring, inspection and random sampling of food products from manufacturers/sellers, hotels and restaurant etc. sold online through e-commerce platforms, throughout the year".

The total number of consumer grievances registered with FSSAI against online food delivery apps stood at 21,042 in the last five fiscal years.

As many as 7,482 grievances were registered with FSSAI in 2024-25 against 4,708 in 2023-24; 4,321 in 2022-23; 3,726 in 2021-22 and 805 in 2020-21.

During 2023-24, FSSAI cancelled 502 licenses and suspended 316 licenses while imposing Rs 74.12 penalties.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has a robust mechanism for handling consumer complaints/concerns, the minister said.

"The complaints of consumers received in FSSAI are mainly related with various food safety issues related to adulterated food, unsafe food, substandard food, labelling defects in food and misleading claims & advertisements etc. through various channels, such as Web portal and Mobile App, FSSAI Helpline, Twitter, Facebook and are directed into a single portal i.e. Food Safety Connect Portal, which is the part of the online Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS)," Verma said. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL