FSSAI issues show cause notice to IndiGo for serving 'unsafe food' to passenger

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Food safety regulator FSSAI has issued a show cause notice to the country's largest airline IndiGo for serving unsafe food to a passenger, days after a worm was found in a sandwich served onboard a flight.

On Wednesday, the airline said it has received the show cause notice and would respond as per protocol.

The incident happened onboard flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 29. The airline had apologised after the passenger shared a video on social media.

On January 2, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked the airline to show cause why its licence should not be considered for suspension or cancellation and action be initiated as per Food Safety & Standards (FSS) Act for serving unsafe food to a passenger on the flight, according to the show cause notice.

The airline has been given seven days to respond to the notice.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline is in receipt of a "show cause notice from FSSAI with regard to a food item served on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We will be responding to the notice, as per protocol".

Last week, a woman passenger Kushboo Gupta found a worm in the sandwich served onboard the flight. After she shared a video on social media, IndiGo had apologised and said the matter was under thorough examination.

The passenger had shared on Instagram a short video of the worm in the sandwich onboard the flight.