FSSAI launches food safety compliance system portal in 4 regional languages

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Food safety regulator FSSAI has launched the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal in four regional languages, apart from Hindi and English, in order to enhance user experience and accessibility.

The portal is now available in Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi, apart from Hindi and English.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also plans to launch the portal in Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Assamese, Bengali and Odia soon, an official statement said.

The latest advancement aims to enhance the user experience for local food businesses, allowing them to easily connect with the FSSAI's online compliance portal FoSCoS, launched nationwide in 2020, it added. PTI LUX HVA