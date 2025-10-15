FSSAI orders states to prioritise consumer complaints, boost enforcement

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed state authorities to prioritise consumer grievances and conduct fortnightly reviews, as the regulator steps up efforts to strengthen enforcement and rebuild public confidence in food safety standards.

FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Rajit Punhani issued the directive to state food safety commissioners during the agency's 48th Central Advisory Committee meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"Addressing consumer complaints related to food safety with high priority will be a crucial step in boosting consumer confidence and public awareness," Punhani said, ordering states to monitor complaint resolution every two weeks.

The FSSAI chief also mandated that all states share daily reports on enforcement activities and actions taken against non-compliant food businesses, saying the move would enhance accountability across the food safety network, an official statement said.

In a separate directive aimed at strengthening scientific capabilities, Punhani instructed states to ensure efficient use of high-end laboratory equipment and obtain accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The step is intended to improve reliability and uniformity in food sample testing nationwide. The meeting, attended by over 70 officials, including state commissioners, FSSAI representatives, and members from the food industry and research bodies, also discussed streamlining licensing and registration processes.

Participants emphasised the need for data-driven decision-making and centralised surveillance mechanisms, calling for coordinated efforts between FSSAI and state authorities to generate credible national-level food safety insights.