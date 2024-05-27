FSSAI says no permission given for sale of mother's milk; warns of action against violators

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Food regulator FSSAI has warned food business operators against the sale of mother's milk and directed licensing authorities not to issue approvals for the processing and selling of human milk.

Amid complaints that some entities are selling mother's milk in the open market, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an advisory on the "unauthorised commercialisation of human milk and its products" and also asserted that it has not given any permission for the sale.

"This office is in receipt of representations from various registered societies regarding commercialisation of human milk and its products. In this regard, it may be noted that FSSAI has not permitted the processing and/or selling of human milk under FSS Act 2006 and rules/regulations made there under," the regulator said in the advisory on May 24.

In the advisory issued to food safety commissioners of States and Union Territories (UTs), the watchdog has also advised that all such activities related to the commercialisation of human milk and its products should be immediately stopped.

"Any violation to this may result in initiation of action against the FBOs (Food Business Operators) in accordance with FSS Act, 2006 and rules/regulations made thereunder," the regulator said.

Further, the FSSAI has asked the state and central licensing authorities to ensure that no license/registration is granted to such FBO involved in the processing or selling of "mother's milk/human milk'. PTI MJH RAM MR