FSSAI seizes 6,500 kg of adulterated ghee from dairy plant in Gujarat

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Food regulator FSSAI has seized around 6,500 kg of adulterated ghee from a dairy unit in Rajkot, Gujarat.

In a statement on Thursday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has "seized approximately 6,500 kg of adulterated ghee, valued at around Rs 35 lakh, from Korova Milk Product Private Limited, a dairy unit located in Rajkot, Gujarat".

The regulator took ghee samples and sent them to an FSSAI-notified laboratory, which confirmed that the samples were "sub-standard" and adulterated with vegetable fat.

This is in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.

FSSAI said the Food Business Operator (FBO) was informed of the findings and it also gave one month to appeal the results by sending a sample to a referral laboratory.

"Following the FBO's failure to appeal, a follow-up inspection was conducted on August 20, 2025. Based on the confirmed evidence of adulteration, all available stocks of food ingredients and finished goods were seized," the statement said.

FSSAI has collected new samples and sent them for further analysis.

"The Central Licensing Authority will take additional legal and regulatory action based on the final lab results and investigation outcomes," the regulator said.

FSSAI noted that it has a "zero-tolerance policy" towards food adulteration and any violations would be dealt with strictly under the provisions of the FSS Act.