FSSAI's central advisory panel recommends 5-year license for food business operators

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday said a central advisory committee has recommended that licenses to food business operators (FBOs) can be issued for up to five years instead of one year.

At the 41st meeting of the Central Advisory Committee (CAC) held on Thursday at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao reviewed the status of sampling of food products across states/Union Territories (UTs).

He encouraged states/UTs to ensure compliance with the prescribed standards.

More than 50 officials, including Commissioners of Food Safety (CFS), representatives from states/UTs, senior officials from FSSAI and nodal ministries and members representing the food industry, consumers, agriculture, laboratories and research bodies actively participated in the meeting, FSSAI said in a statement.

"It was recommended by the CAC that the food business operators (FBOs) need not to go for annual renewal hereafter, the licenses can be issued for up to 5 years instead of one year on the option of the FBO. This was one of the major requests made by the food industry as a part of Ease of Doing Business," the statement said.

He also apprised the participants about his meeting held with the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh on August 23 on the establishment and strengthening of laboratories, training of food handlers and upgrading the overall canteen infrastructure into modern infrastructure under various Eat Right India initiatives.

This will help in testing key raw materials like ghee, milk, spices, etc. used in food preparation. This initiative will help TTD provide quality and wholesome food to more than 2.5 lakh pilgrims on a daily basis.

FSSAI will train the food handlers in hygiene protocols such as Hazard Analysis of Critical Control Points (HACCP).

Rao also encouraged the states/UTs to expedite the identification and implementation of 100 Healthy and Hygienic Food Streets across the country, with the assistance of the Government of India.

He stressed the importance of fortified rice for combating micronutrient deficiencies among children and pregnant women, for which awareness will be propagated in rural areas of states by FSSAI.

He asked states to make efforts to achieve the target of FoSTaC training of 25 lakh FBOs in the next 3 years. PTI MJH SHW