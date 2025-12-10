FTA talks with Oman, New Zealand at last leg: Goyal

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said negotiations for free trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand are in their last phase, and both are expected to be concluded soon.

He also indicated that negotiations for a trade pact with South American nation Chile will also be concluded soon.

The talks for a pact with Oman are in the last leg, he said, adding that New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay is visiting New Delhi on Friday for FTA negotiations, as that are also reaching the last phase.

On a trade agreement with Israel, Goyal said recently he held a meeting with Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat, and both sides have appointed their chief negotiators for the proposed pact.

Last month in Tel Aviv, the two countries inked terms of reference (ToR) to formally launch negotiations for the agreement.

"We hope that the first phase will happen with Israel," he told reporters here.

Goyal was here to participate in the Pravasi Rajasthani Divas.

He added that in the last few days, "we have held" a series of meetings with leaders of different countries on trade-related issues.

"India has become an attractive destination for trade and global investors. Several countries are keen to have trade pacts with India," he added. PTI RR SHW