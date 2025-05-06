Fuel-tech platform Nawgati raises USD 2.5 million

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Fuel-tech platform Nawgati has raised USD 2.5 million (about Rs 21 crore) in a pre-series A funding round led by ace stock market investor Ajay Upadhyaya.

The round also saw participation from Deepak Bhagnani Family Office, MeitY Startup Hub, Aamara Capital, and prominent angels -- Sanjay Sharma (former MD, Accenture), Ashish Sharma and Prithvijit Roy (founders, BRIDGEi2i), and Vivek Mathur (former Partner & COO, Elevation Capital).

The company is also expanding its fleet offering, currently operational with Mahanagar Gas, to other fuel providers, a company statement said.

"With this round, we are focused on deepening our presence in India and accelerating our entry into global markets. Our goal remains to deliver real, measurable value to both businesses and end users as we scale our partnerships and technology offerings," Vaibhav Kaushik, CEO and Co-founder of Nawgati, said.

Nawgati has developed solutions that connect fuel stations, fleet operators, and consumers on a single platform, Aaveg. The platform enables better utilisation of fuel networks, streamlines refuelling operations, reduces wait times, and offers real-time visibility into fuel availability and fleet movement for the general public. PTI ANK ANK SHW